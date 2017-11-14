Bud Moody, 85, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Sunday, November 12, 2017.

He was a member of West End Church of God, and a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Worthington Moody; parents, Beecher and Edith Moody; and brothers, Charles and Jack Moody.

He is survived by his siblings, Betty Jo Loyd of Chattanooga, Katherine Moody of Rossville, Georgia, Joyce Jackson of Bellville, Michigan, Beecher Greer (Lillie) of Martinsville, Indiana, Sam D. (Sherry) Moody of Ringgold, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Linda Moody of Rossville, Georgia and Iwilla Moody of Ypsilanti, Michigan; honorary children and grandchildren, Terry and

Greta VanWinkle, Sherry and Bob DeGenaro, Billy VanWinkle, Thomas DeGenaro, Lara DeGenaro, Claira Wiley; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Lee and Bro. Ronny Colvard officiating. Burial will be in Pikeville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.