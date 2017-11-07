Wilma Bolin, 73, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

She was of the Church of God faith, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing games, music, singing and loved her family. Wilma worked for years at the shirt factory while taking good care of her family.

Preceding Wilma in death were her parents, Lonas and Lillie Hale Smith; husband, Richard Bolin; brothers, Walter, Tommie, Casto, and Charlie Smith; sisters, Mary E. Melton, Hazel Smith, Myrtle Campbell, Mamie Smith, and Norella Presley.

Survivors include her children, Diane Sherrill, Mitchell (Mary) Bolin, Patricia (E.J.) Britt, Jackie (Felicia) Bolin, Debbie (Robert) Mauro, Donald (Mary) Bolin, Johnny Bolin, Tim (Mekisha) Bolin; sisters, Delta (Bertie) Walker, Spencer; Radith Smith; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Pikeville Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.