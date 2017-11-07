Larry Daniel, 55, of Summer City, Tennessee, died at his home on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his dad, John Daniel.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Alex) Gibbs of Pikeville, Rebecca (Spencer) Daniel of Frostbite; grandson Sawyer Thurman; mother, Margaret Genevieve Daniel of Summer City; sister Beverly Hodges of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Frostbite House of Prayer with Pastor Paul Daniel officiating. Burial was in Hughes Cemetery.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.