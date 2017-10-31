William Gene Kirby

Willie Gene Kirby, 75, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, October 24, 2017. He was a former corrections officer at Southeast Regional Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Kirby and Carrie Sapp; stepfather, Leftric Sapp; grandchildren, Stephanie and Clayton; great-granddaughter, Koeli; brothers, Cordell and Greer Kirby; and sister, Lena Sapp.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Ray) Webb of Battle Creek, Michigan, Eva Edgecomb of Lansing, Michigan and Treva (Steven) Pennington of LaFollette, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie Sapp, J.L. Kirby, Thomas Kirby, Johnny Sapp, Janie Newby and Tony Sapp; several nieces and nephews; his companion of 27 years, Wanda Holland; his previous wife and the mother of his children, Robbie Maggard.

Funeral services were held Friday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Danny Lee officiating. Burial was in Lonewood Cemetery.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.