Ricky Reagan, 56, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Saturday, October 28, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Minyard and Hettie Reagan and Avis and Sam Blaylock; and nephew, Jerry Wayne Fields, Jr.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Reagan, Kayla (Jordan) Reagan Roberts and Haley Reagan all of Pikeville; grandchildren, Jolie Richardson, Cade and Cruz Richardson and Bristol Roberts; parents, Jake and Gladys Reagan; sisters, Darlene (Jerry) Fields of Knoxville, and Frances (Charles) Dunn of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, Cindy Britton of Pikeville.

There will be a memorial service Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.