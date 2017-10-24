Ralph Spurgeon Morgan

Ralph Morgan, 79 of Pikeville, died Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Ralph enjoyed singing, playing guitars and had a love for animals. He cut timber and farmed all his life.

Preceding him in death were his parents Harris Dee and Beulah Lillian Daniel Morgan; son, Marty Duane Morgan; brother, Harris Dee Morgan, Jr.

Survivors include his daughters, Tena (Wayne) Waters of Spring City, Carma Yvette Sullivan of Dayton; brothers, Cleo (Virginia) Morgan of Evensville, Larry (Brenda) Morgan of Pikeville; sisters, Geraldine Frazier of Murfreesboro, Imogene Rigsby of Galatin; four grandchildren, Tate, Celina, Tiffany, Ozzy; three great-grandchildren, Staysha, Wesley, T.J.; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. on October 22, in the funeral home chapel with burial in Summer City Cemetery. Bro. Paul Daniel and Bro. Jimmy Jewell officiated.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.