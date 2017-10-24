Louise McReynolds, 91, of Pikeville, died Friday, October 20, 2017.

She enjoyed gardening, loved flowers and her animals. Louise picked cotton when she was a young girl, as that was her parents’ income. The family states she is now sitting with her dog “Bruno” who passed before her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Willie Floyd and Olgie Mae Cook Heavner; daughter, Mary Arlona McReynolds; brothers, James and Homer Heavner; sisters, Valker Bevans and Maebelle Evans.

Survivors include her husband, Arlo McReynolds; sons, Emanuel McReynolds, both of Pikeville, Paul (Nancy) McReynolds, Mississippi; grandchildren, Thomas, Mary, Rose; great-grandchildren, Dario, A.J., Madison; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A graveside service was held at Pomona Cemetery in Cumberland County at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.