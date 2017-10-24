James Hobert Watkins, 81, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2017 after an extended illness.

Jim is survived by his children, Stanley (Doris) Watkins of Crossville, Sharon (Sam) Watson of Pikeville, Tim (Vickie) Watkins, Kansas City, Missouri, Jim Watkins, Richmond, Missouri, and Kelli Watkins of Gladstone, Missouri. Grandchildren include: Shenia (Barry) Derrick, Shonda (Will) Holt, Sam (Kristen) Watson, Chris (Ashley) Roberts, Nicolas (Arial) Jenkins, Blaine (Jennie) Watkins, Caitlin Watkins-Fox, Arissah Williams, Jedidiah Watkins and Melinda Watkins; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers Charlie Watkins (Ruby), Robert Watkins; sisters, Inez (JW) Ewton and Anna (Glenn) Willey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Bulah Watkins; brothers Wm. Matthew Watkins, Labron Watkins; sisters, Sybil Watkins, Sue Fisher and his infant son Dennis Watkins.

A private family service was held on October 21, returning him to the beautiful Tennessee mountains he loved.

Charter Funeral assisted the family with the arrangements.