Lee Norman Smith, 70, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died October 12, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ossie Mae Hunter; brothers, Billy Smith and Jimmy Cagle; and sister, Mary Edna Watson.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Ann Smith; daughter, Norma (Rob Olasin) Smith; granddaughter, Nicki Holloway (Drew Hickman); great-granddaughter, Marissa Hodge; brothers, Patrick Hunter, Wayne Smith and Floyd Smith; sisters, Annette Blankenship and Carolyn Smith; and several special nieces and nephews.

Lee Norman did not wish to have any services and the family will honor his wishes.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.