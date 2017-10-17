Genese Schutt, 59, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Friday, October 13, 2017.

Genese attended churches whenever possible and enjoyed Bible study. After graduating from Bledsoe County in 1976, she attended a few semesters of college at David Lipscomb University in Nashville. While there, she had an opportunity to teach English for a semester of school in Puerto Rico to elementary students. She also learned sign language while at college and interpreted for the deaf. Genese enjoyed using sign language for songs at churches around the community.

She worked for H&R Block for many years as a certified tax preparer and taught the tax preparation classes. She served as a DJ at WUAT AM in Pikeville and substituted in the Bledsoe County School System for several years, working in the special education classes at Bledsoe County High School. Genese loved teaching, facebooking, music, word puzzles, reading and the internet where she had friends from all over the world.

Preceding her in death were her father, Fred Hogan; grandson, Peyton Schutt; granddaughter, Lynzee Rudd.

Survivors include her daughters, Kaitlyn Schutt and Kimberly (Adam) Moreland, both of Crossville; son, Wayne (Sabrina)Schutt, South Carolina; mother, Vera Walling Hogan, Pikeville; sisters, LaJuan (Ray) Wilmoth of Pikeville, Linda S. Goodwin of Alabama, Jutta Kufner of Germany; brother, Freddy (Carla) Hogan, III, Pikeville; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held October 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T. A. Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Domestic Violence Association.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.