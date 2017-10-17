Frances Angel

Frances “Podie” Angel, 81, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Friday, October 13, 2017.

She was a member of Bethel Church of Christ and a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Artie Mae Walker; brothers, Russell, Thomas and Wendell Walker; and sister, Rosa Lee Evans.

She is survived by her children, Ray (Polly) Angel of Pikeville, Gail (JimmyDon) Layne of Dunlap, Daney (Vickie) Angel of Union City, Glenna (Tommy) Goins of Dunlap, and Diane (Clay) Myers of Pikeville; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sisters, Bessie Siever of Ooltewah, and Wanda (Jimmy) Brown of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held October 16 at in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Blackburn Cemetery.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.