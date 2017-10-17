Cleady Brock, 81, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died October 12, 2017.

He was a Christian man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pearl Brock; brothers, Roy, Eugene, Elbert Lee, Jesse Ray, Clifford and Earl Brock; and sister, Beulah McMillen.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Brock of Pikeville; son, Donald (Shirley) Brock, Lavaughn (Donna) Brock and Edward Brock, all of Pikeville, and Marshall (Michelle) Brock of Spencer; grandchildren, Donnie Brock, Cleady Matthew Brock, Ashley Hughes, Whitney Brock, Creedence Brock, Jeffrey Brock, Makenna Brock, James Stanley Mooneyham, Michael Dewayne Brock and Sophie Michelle Brock; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Della Mae (Jack) Klunder of Crossville; brothers, James (Wanda) Brock of Dunlap, Nelson Brock of Spencer, Tom Brock and Olden (Darlene) Brock of Pikeville.

Funeral services were held October 14 at West End Church of God. Burial was in Henson Cemetery.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.