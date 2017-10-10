Week of October 9

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

* * * *

Employment

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome! 1 year experience. 855-348-3699. BS40-41

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – Maytag washer and Roper dryer, $100. Call 881-3615. B41S42

FOR SALE – wood splitter, bought last fall at Lowe’s, 22-ton splitting power. Paid $800 something, take $650. Used about 50 hours. 881-4017. BS41

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS41

KITTENS – 9 weeks old, beautiful, healthy. 533-2742. BS41

FOR SALE – laying hens, laying Guineas, young Guineas. 423/619-4488. BS41

FOR SALE – piglets, 8 weeks, $50 each. Call 554-2125 or 554-3280. B40-41S41-42

FOR SALE – Fort DMD disc mower, 9.2 foot, $3,200; Tedder, 10 foot, $550. 423/554-3650, 423/619-7389. BS40-41

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory. $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B39-42S40-43

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Professional

HOTRODS ARC WELDING SHOP – fabrication and repair. 533-2742. BS41

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS40-43

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – Call 423/448-0605. B39-42S40-43

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

Real Estate

FOR RENT – Pikeville, TN, directly across from new factory – Ferro Street. 3BR, large garage, 2.5BA, rent $750, private location. References required. 423/447-2481. For smokers or indoor pets, there will be additional monthly rentail cost. B40-41S41-42

2-STORY FARMHOUSE WITH WRAP AROUND PORCH – 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sun porch, private, acreage available. 423/618-4273. BS39-42

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

MOVING SALE/YARD SALE – indoor, furniture, clothes, etc. Everything must go! Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m., 2009 Window Rock Road, Dunlap. Need directions or have questions? 423/298-4989. B41

CONSIGNMENT EQUIPMENT AUCTION – October 20, 8:30 a.m. CST, Morris Bros. Stockyard, 43154 US 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. Randall Lee Morris, Broker and Auctioneer. BS41-42

Vehicles

WANTED – Suzuki Samurai or Geo Tracker. 423/447-2052, fair condition. BS40-41

Mobile Homes

