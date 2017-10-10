Shirley Hitchcox

Shirley Ann Shannon Hitchcox, 75, of Dunlap passed away Monday, October 9, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cleo Keedy Shannon; son, Rickey Hitchcox; and brothers, Clifford and Billy Shannon;

Survivors include her sister, Linda Brock; brothers, Tom (Josie) Shannon, Earl ( Sandra) Shannon, Paul (Nancy) Shannon, and Lee (Jamie) Shannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 11 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Chris Shannon, Frankie Swafford, Steve Jenkins, Edward Green, Jeff Green and Matthew Green.

