Bobbie Holland

Bobbie Edwardlene Holland, 49, of Pikeville, died Friday, October 6, 2017.

She was a member of Lee Station Church of God. Bobbie loved her pets, especially her dogs, her grandchild, and watching wrestling. She was loved and appreciated by all her family members.

Survivors include her daughters, Ashley Ann Brewer and Wendy Joyce Holland of Pikeville; parents, William Edward and Aleatha Ann Yell Farley of Dunlap; brother, Edward Lee (Leah) Farley of Dunlap; sister, Joyce Johnson of Pikeville; granddaughter, Aubree Brewer; and a host of friends.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 10, at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Pikeville Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.

