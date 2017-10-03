Week of October 2

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome! 1 year experience. 855-348-3699. BS40-41

PART-TIME POSITION – Accounts Billable/Receivable, one day per week. Excel and QuickBooks skills a plus. Send resume to valleypubinc@bledsoe.net or mail to Valley Publishing Co. Inc., P.O. Box 370, Pikeville, TN 37367. No phone calls. TNBS

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – piglets, 8 weeks, $50 each. Call 554-2125 or 554-3280. B40-41S41-42

FOR SALE – riding mowers, push mowers and parts. 881-4641. B40S41

FREE KITTENS TO GOOD HOME – pretty white and gray, 12 weeks old, litter trained with extras. Pikeville, 585/689-9766. BS40

FOR SALE – Fort DMD disc mower, 9.2 foot, $3,200; Tedder, 10 foot, $550. 423/554-3650, 423/619-7389. BS40-41

LOST – gold chain with old wedding rings, Post Office, Dunlap. $100 Reward. Call June, 618-3116, 949-6501. TNBS40

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

2013 MASSIMO SIDE-BY-SIDE 600 – 4×4, wench, street ready, $2,500. 554-3365, 423/304-6472. BS39-40

FOR SALE – registered mini mare, 32”, good for parties, parades, 4-H. Call for more info, leave a message, 423/447-6918. B39-40S40-41

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory. $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B39-42S40-43

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS36-39

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. BS36-39

Professional

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS40-43

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – Call 423/448-0605. B39-42S40-43

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS37-40

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement we do it all. Fences and pressure washing. 881-4641. B40S41

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

Real Estate

FOR RENT – Pikeville, TN, directly across from new factory – Ferro Street. 3BR, large garage, 2.5BA, rent $750, private location. References required. 423/447-2481. For smokers or indoor pets, there will be additional monthly rentail cost. B40-41S41-42

TRAILER FOR RENT – Wheeler Mountain. Call 423/448-9214. BS40

2-STORY FARMHOUSE WITH WRAP AROUND PORCH – 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sun porch, private, acreage available. 423/618-4273. BS39-42

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 1BA, needs total remodel, 3/4 acre, Cagle Mountain, asking $25,000. Must sell! 423/667-8775. BS37

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

HUGE SALE – antiques, collectibles, furniture, glassware and lots more. You name the price. Everything must go. 8045 Ogden Road, Dayton Mountain. Come get your deal. Saturday, October 7, inside rain or shine. 8-4. B40

FAMILY YARD SALE – clothing and miscellaneous items, Thursday-Friday. 315 Spring Street. 7:30 a.m. – ??. B40

DOGWOOD ESTATE SALE – great Signal Mountain Sale, rain or shine, 1511 Layton Lane, Saturday, September 23, 9-4 EST, Sunday, September 24, 1-4 EST. House, cabin, barn full. See estatesales.net for pictures. Take Hwy 127 up Signal Mountain, just past Mt. Carmel Baptist Church & the Sequatchie County line, turn left on Corral Road, go 1 mile to Sawyer, turn left, go 2.9 miles to Layton Lane, left by Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church. First drive to left, park in large field. BS38

BIG 2-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – 9-5, September 29-30. 7918 Old State Hwy 28, between Dunlap/Pikeville. B39

3-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – October 6-7, 7 a.m. – ??, home of Cheryl & Dale Wheeler, 88 Woodland Street (Hollywood). BS40

MOVING SALE – 5-family, October 5-7, 7:00 a.m.-??, 150 Alvin York Hwy, Pikeville. Furniture, household goods, antiques & much more. BS40

Vehicles

WANTED – Suzuki Samurai or Geo Tracker. 423/447-2052, fair condition. BS40-41