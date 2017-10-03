Ben H. DeBord, 83, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died at Standifer Place on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

He was a member of Wheeler Hill Church of Christ, and the Delaware Lodge #46 F & AM of Muncie, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and went on to retire from General Motors after 30 years in 1990.

He grew up in the Griffith community and retired back here where he loved to work outside around his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Addie DeBord; brothers, Jim DeBord, J.T. DeBord, Ray DeBord and Hoyt DeBord; and sisters Altha Allison, Hazel Blankenship, Johnnie Ann Blankenship and Fleta Blankenship.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Sue DeBord; one son, Barry DeBord, one grandson; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Orie (Barbara) DeBord of San Diego, California; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in DeBord Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.