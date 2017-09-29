Week of 10-1-17

PART-TIME POSITION – Accounts Billable/Receivable, one day per week. Excel and QuickBooks skills a plus. Send resume to valleypubinc@bledsoe.net or mail to Valley Publishing Co. Inc., P.O. Box 370, Pikeville, TN 37367. No phone calls. TNBS

FOR SALE – registered mini mare, 32”, good for parties, parades, 4-H. Call for more info, leave a message, 423/447-6918. B39-40S40-41

OFFICE POSITION AVAILABLE – in Dunlap, part-time/seasonal. Excellent computer and typing skills required. $10+ per hour depending upon experience. Mail resumes to: Office Position, P.O. Box 1281, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS40-42

2013 MASSIMO SIDE-BY-SIDE 600 – 4×4, wench, street ready, $2,500. 554-3365, 423/304-6472. BS39-40

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

NEW LARGE CABIN – w/5 acres, handicap ready with electric chair and ramp, good 2-family home, easy financing. 949-9496. TS39-40

LOST – gold chain with old wedding rings, Post Office, Dunlap. $100 Reward. Call June, 618-3116, 949-6501. TNTS40

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitas, White Pine, Hemloc, Norway Spruce. $40 each. Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant for you, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100 Melvin and Nick Smith. TS40-45

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS40-43

HOUSE FOR RENT – in Daus, 3BR, 1.5BA, $650 month, plus water & deposit. Serious inquiries, 949-2654. TS40-41

YARD SALE – rain or shine, October 6 & 7, 8 a.m. – ??, 27 Finch Hill Road, Dunlap. 774-0849. TS40

SPARTA’S CITY-WIDE YARD SALE – daylight-dark, 10/7/17. TS40

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – October 3-7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 159 First Avenue, up by nursing home. TS39-40

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome! 1 year experience. 855-348-3699. BS40-41

FREE KITTENS TO GOOD HOME – pretty white and gray, 12 weeks old, litter trained with extras. Pikeville, 585/689-9766. BS40

FOR SALE – Ford DMD disc mower, 9.2 foot, $3,200; Tedder, 10 foot, $550. 423/554-3650, 423/619-7389. BS40-41

TRAILER FOR RENT – Wheeler Mountain. Call 423/448-9214. BS40

3-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – October 6-7, 7 a.m. – ??, home of Cheryl & Dale Wheeler, 88 Woodland Street (Hollywood). BS40

MOVING SALE – 5-family, October 5-7, 7:00 a.m.-??, 150 Alvin York Hwy, Pikeville. Furniture, household goods, antiques & much more. BS40

WANTED – Suzuki Samurai or Geo Tracker. 423/447-2052, fair condition. BS40-41

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory. $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B39-42S40-43

FOR SALE – old crank type telephone, old crank phonegraph, old radio phonegraph cassette. All $100 each. Call 423/554-3326. B39S40

KITTENS – 7 weeks old, beautiful, healthy. 533-2742. B39S40

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – Call 423/448-0605. B39-42S40-43

HOTRODS ARC WELDING SHOP – fabrication and repair. 533-2742. B39S40

2008 PT CRUISER FOR SALE – needs motor or selling for parts. Please call for info, 423/718-8579. B39S40

2-STORY FARMHOUSE WITH WRAP AROUND PORCH – 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sun porch, private, acreage available. 423/618-4273. BS39-42

MECHANIC’S LIEN FOR 2015 KIA – VIN# KNALNHDOF5192638. Randy’s Wrecker Service, 216 Hickory Street, Dunlap. T39S40

FREE – will pick up unwanted washers, dryers & stoves. 423/718-5966, leave message. T39S40

ESTATE YARD SALE OF SHELIA H. ROE – household items and lots of decorations. October 12-14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 243 C.L. Barker Road, Dunlap. For more information, call 423/618-8477. If rain, it will be in the garage. T39-40S40-41

2003 FORD F-250 – 4×4, crew cab, 6.0 diesel, 159,000 miles, $13,000 OBO. 423/304-5619. TS39-40

STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit, 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. TEXT 423/280-3769 or 322-9632. T38-39S39-40

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

FOR RENT – stove and refrigerator furnished. Great location. 949-2175. TNTS38

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS37-40

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

EDDIE WOODEN U-PICK TOMATOES – 447-3213, 309-2104. B36-39S37-40

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

IPHONE REPAIR – free estimates, 423/304-5619. T37-40S38-41

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

