The festival kicks off on Friday, October 6, with the Fall Festival Golf Tournament at Fall Creek Falls State Park. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start and 4-person scramble. Several contests including: closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt are planned. A cookout at the Farmers Market downtown follows at 4:00 p.m.

For more, see the September 28 issue of The Bledsonian Banner.