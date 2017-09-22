Week of 9-25-17

PART-TIME POSITION – Accounts Billable/Receivable, one day per week. Excel and QuickBooks skills a plus. Send resume to valleypubinc@bledsoe.net or mail to Valley Publishing Co. Inc., P.O. Box 370, Pikeville, TN 37367. No phone calls. TNBS

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

2013 MASSIMO SIDE-BY-SIDE 600 – 4×4, wench, street ready, $2,500. 554-3365, 423/304-6472. BS39-40

IF YOU LOST YOUR DOG – Pikeville, call this number, 423/322-2179. BS39

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS39

TN HANDYMAN & LAWN MOWER REPAIR – roof to basement we do it all. Fences, pressure washing, lowest prices guaranteed. 881-4641. BS39

LAWNMOWER REPAIR – riding mowers, $250 and up, push mowers $40 and up. All work and mowers guaranteed. 881-4641. BS39

2-STORY FARMHOUSE WITH WRAP AROUND PORCH – 10 minutes from Fall Creek Falls. 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sun porch, private, acreage available. 423/618-4273. BS39-42

ONE DAY ONLY – inside sale at Cold Springs Community Building. Brand new JC Penney women’s clothing, never been worn or even took off rack. Saturday, September 30. Also different items. Starting at 8 a.m. Contact Ken at 394-2477. BS39

FOR SALE – 2002 Buick, runs great, $2,500 or trade for small truck. 423/448-0473. BS39

BLUE OX TOWBAR – 1 year old, all electrical hookups with safety cable, cost $3,420, asking $1,500 including base plate for a Honda CRV, including electrical wires. 949-8636. TS39

2 – 1969 BICYCLES – like new, hardly used, $100 both. 949-8636. TS39

NEW LARGE CABIN – w/5 acres, handicap ready with electric chair and ramp, good 2-family home, easy financing. 949-9496. TS39-40

FOR RENT – 2 or 3BR, 1BA house, 356 Mockingbird Drive, Dunlap. Washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, carport, $625 month, yardwork included. 423/667-2015. TS39

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – October 3-7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 159 First Avenue, up by nursing home. TS39-40

LARGE YARD SALE – 8 a.m., September 29-30, Friday and Saturday, go north on Hwy 111 to Cagle Mountain, go past Dollar General to second driveway on right. TS39

HUGE YARD SALE – in Dunlap, September 27-30. Vintage Star Wars, LPs, household, clothes, collectibles, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cedar Street. TS39

GARAGE SALE – September 29-30, 9-5. 269 Mill Run Road, Dunlap. Kitchen, bedroom items, lots of miscellaneous items. TS39

2003 FORD F-250 – 4×4, crew cab, 6.0 diesel, 159,000 miles, $13,000 OBO. 423/304-5619. TS39-40

HOYT USA SUPREME – ladies bow, like new, $400; Winchester 30-30 Canadian Centennial, 1867-1967, $600. Call 423/290-6557. B38S39

STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit, 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. TEXT 423/280-3769 or 322-9632. T38-39S39-40

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS36-39

KENNEBEC POTATOES FOR SALE – ask for Mike, 949-3215. T38S39

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

16’ GOOSENECK STOCK TRAILER FOR SALE – $1,800. Call 423/554-3365, cell 423/304-6472. TS38-39

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pickup available. 423/243-6663. TS38-39

FOR RENT – stove and refrigerator furnished. Great location. 949-2175. TNTS38

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS37-39

POSITION NOW AVAILABLE – for in-house sales, telemarketing & customer support for a local manufacturing company. Seeking detail-oriented person with previous telemarketing sales experience, interest or background in natural health/nutrition, excellent phone manners and articulation. Computer skills are required. For more information or application call 800-216-3231. BS38-39

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

WANTED – Suzuki Samurai or Geo Tracker. 423/447-2052, fair condition. BS38-39

IPHONE REPAIR – free estimates, 423/304-5619. T37-40S38-41

TIRE SALE – 31/10.5/15 Terramax A/T, $117 each. All other sizes and brands available. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99, auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN JASPER FOR SALE – 2BR, 1BA. 404/513-0421. TS36-39

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS37-40

EDDIE WOODEN U-PICK TOMATOES – 447-3213, 309-2104. B36-39S37-40

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS36-39

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. BS36-39

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

16’ GOOSENECK STOCK TRAILER FOR SALE – $1,800. Call 423/554-3365, cell 423/304-6472. BS38-39

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS39

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00 to start. Balance of $25.00 when divorce is final. Property settlement, alimony, child support, fee waiver INCLUDED. Call 800.835.1314. TP-BTS39

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS39

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS39

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS39

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS39

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS36-39

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS39

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS39

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS39

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS