Shooting in Brockdell Community

Scotty Cranford, 26, was shot in the hand after an altercation in the Brockdell Community of Bledsoe County on Tuesday afternoon, September 19, according to Detective Angelo Oreto of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. Jonathan Parsons, 23, shot Cranford in the hand during the altercation, Oreto said.

Parsons was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a Schedule IV drug, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.

For more, see the September 28 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.