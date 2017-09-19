It is with great sadness that the family of Newell E. Angel announces his passing on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at the age of 87.

Newell will be remembered by his wife of 15 years, Louella and his stepchildren Vicki (Tim), Michelle and Teresa (Chad). Newell will also be fondly remembered by his five step grandchildren, Samuel, Tommy, Dreanna, Chanda and Kristee; by his sisters Elizabeth and Joyce; and by his brothers Dion “Snake” Angel (Barbara), Billy (Martha); and several nieces and nephews.

Newell was predeceased by his mother Emma Worthington, brother, Sammy Angel and his father Hondo Angel.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Pikeville.