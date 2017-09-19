Donna Underwood

Donna Paulette Campbell Underwood, 61, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Saturday, September 16, 2017.

She was of the Church of Christ faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Alice Campbell; and brother, Kenny Campbell.

She is survived by her husband, Noel Underwood; her daughter, Alicia Miller of Murfreesboro; step-daughter, Pam Roberson of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Treshon, Don and Diego; brothers, Gary (Vickie) Campbell of Columbia and Ted (Shea) Campbell of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Putnam-Reed Funeral Home.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.