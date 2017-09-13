Billingsley helps hurricane victims in Naples, FL
Jerod Billingsley, a Pikeville native, was a part of several Tennessee strike teams that travelled to Florida on Saturday in order to provide assistance with Hurricane Irma. The hurricane battered Florida and other deep south states over the weekend and early this week.
Thank you. My dad Hollis Walker is from Nine Mile. I visited Pikeville many times in my youth. I miss grandma and grandpa Walker. And Lester Roberts country store.