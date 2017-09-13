Alarm sounded by Griffith community fire department By Editor | September 13, 2017 | 0 If you would like to donate to help the Griffith VFD purchase a truck, you can mail donations to: Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, C/O Leonda Smith, 2894 Bench Road, Pikeville. For more, see the September 14 issue of The Bledsonian Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Billingsley helps hurricane victims in Naples, FL September 13, 2017 | 1 Comment »