Week of September 11

Employment

NEED PART TIME HELP – Lady to clean trailer inside and out, and trucks. Call 423/554-4444. B37S38

STARS HIRING – van driver, $7.50, 3 hours a day, sometimes more. Call 309-1082. BS37-38

DRIVERS CDL-A – great pay and benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome. 1 year experience. 855/348-3699. BS37-38

DRIVERS – Texas, regional and home daily runs, great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. BS37-38

BLEDSOE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT (BCHD) – is now accepting resumes for a part-time Public Health Office Assistant position. Minimum qualifications: high school diploma and 2 years in medical office work or customer service. Computer skills are required. Resumes will be accepted until Thursday, September 21, 2017. The BCHD is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Please send resume to Vicki Carr: vicki.carr@tn.gov or 1185 Alvin York Hwy., Pikeville, TN 37367. B36-37S37-38

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS37

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – 40 gallon hot water heater, $75; riding mowers, push mowers, parts. Lawnmowers and parts guaranteed. 2002 Buick, looks and runs like new, $2,500. 881-4641. B37S38

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99, auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

FOR SALE – guitars, keyboards, recorders. Good prices. Call Ed Frazier, 533-2327. BS37

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS37

FOUND – small dog on Cleveland Avenue, Pikeville. 423/280-0935, 447-8462. BS37

EDDIE WOODEN U-PICK TOMATOES – 447-3213, 309-2104. B36-39S37-40

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS36-39

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

5X5 ROUND BALES OF HAY – in barn, $25 each. 718-4534 in SunnySide community. BS36-37

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. BS36-39

Professional

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Discounts for seniors. Lowest prices guaranteed. 881-4641. B37S38

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS37-40

LEE HEATING & COOLING – $49 cooling tune-up, free service call with repairs. Licensed, 18 years experience. Free estimates. 24-hour service. 865/621-9633, Pikeville, TN. BS35-37

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

Real Estate

FOR SALE – 1 acre bluff lot, Simmons Road, Pikeville. 423/881-3979. B37S38

TRAILER FOR RENT – on Wheeler Mountain, 931/448-9214. BS37

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 1BA, needs total remodel, 3/4 acre, Cagle Mountain, asking $25,000. Must sell! 423/667-8775. BS37

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

TIRE SALE – 31/10.5/15 Terramax A/T, $117 each. All other sizes and brands available. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

Vehicles

