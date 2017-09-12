Mike Hutcheson, age 73, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

He was a member of Bethel Church of Christ. He was the former owner of Family Shoe Center in Pikeville. He was a surveyor in Bledsoe County and previously served as a Bledsoe County Commissioner. He was an United States Veteran, serving in the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Roberta Hutcheson; and half-sister, Eleanor Ray Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Hutcheson of Pikeville; children, Paige (Steve) Holt of Chattanooga, Michael Hutcheson of Pikeville, Amy (Wayne) Agee of Pikeville, and Matt (Monica) Hutcheson of Cookeville; eight grandchildren, two great-granddaughters; sister, Nancy (Harold) Dennis of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister T.A. Smith officiating. Burial was in Smyrna Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.