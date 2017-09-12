Lacey Lee Cox, 57 of Pikeville, Tennessee died Sunday, September 10, 2017.

She loved to fish, spend money and cook.

Preceding Lacey in death were her parents, Ralph Avery and Dorothy May Wallace James; and brother, Joseph James.

Survivors include her husband of 16 years, James L. Cox; son, Jason Rutherford of Hixson; daughter, Amy Rutherford of Spring City; brothers, Danny, Donnie, and Ronnie James, all of Spring City; sister, Mae June (Allen) Miller of Spring City; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Winnie Cemetery.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.