Week of September 4

* * * *

Employment

BLEDSOE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT (BCHD) – is now accepting resumes for a part-time Public Health Office Assistant position. Minimum qualifications: high school diploma and 2 years in medical office work or customer service. Computer skills are required. Resumes will be accepted until Thursday, September 21, 2017. The BCHD is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Please send resume to Vicki Carr: vicki.carr@tn.gov or 1185 Alvin York Hwy., Pikeville, TN 37367. B36-37S37-38

LITTLE A TRUCKING INC – a petroleum for hire company is seeking individual and team OTR drivers. Class A CDL, Hazmat and Tanker endorsement, must have current physical card, TWIC card or ability to obtain one, and 2 years minimum hazmat experience. Please contact Marleen at 606/679-6302 for more details. BS35-36

NOW HIRING – flat bed drivers. 2 years experience required, home every weekend, excellent pay, $50-$70k earnings, medical insurance, paid vacations, newer equipment, shop on site. Call 931/635-8888 or 931/635-2446 for additional information. BS33-36

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS36

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS36

Miscellaneous

EDDIE WOODEN U-PICK TOMATOES – 447-3213, 309-2104. B36-39S37-40

5X5 ROUND BALES OF HAY – in barn, $25 each. 718-4534 in SunnySide community. BS36-37

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS36-39

MENNONITE DIRECT! Save Every Time, No Dealer Lot Fees. Barns, Cottages, Garages, Sheds, Hunting Cabins, Tiny Homes, CARports, RVports, Metal Sheds. Quick Quote 423/333-6768/online www.tn-factory-direct.com. TNBS36

LOST WITHOUT MY – mini red dachshund, ‘Stryder’. He is very loved and missed, heartbroken without him. Has health issues, needs to be home with his mama. Reward $500 for return. Cash $ for information leading to return. Please call 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. “Just want my baby back.” B32-36S33-37

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. BS36-39

Professional

LEE HEATING & COOLING – $49 cooling tune-up, free service call with repairs. Licensed, 18 years experience. Free estimates. 24-hour service. 865/621-9633, Pikeville, TN. BS35-37

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. B33-36S34-37

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

Real Estate

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $12,500 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423/899-0055. B34-36S35-37

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

GOT LAND? OUR HUNTERS will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS36

REDUCED 3.2 AC. $52K ALSO Lot with Big Shed $20K O.B.O. 2 Mi. to exit 350 I-40 Midtown Ph – 865-354-1060. TP-BTS36

Sales

INSIDE YARD SALE – September 7-8 at Laverne and Otella Simmons’, Bellview Road. Come check it out. BS36

COMMERCIAL & CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION Sat. Sept. 16th, 10:00 am. Andrew Johnson Hwy At intersection of 139 in Strawberry Plains TN, 37871 1 Owner – Van Trailers – Trucks – Pick-ups – Box Truck – Ground Storage Trailers and lots more! 10% BP, TAL 733. Ph: (865) 933-7020, www.EdStallings.com. TP-BTS36

Vehicles

