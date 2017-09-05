Juanita McDaniel, age 82, of Spencer, died Thursday, August 31, 2017. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a foster/adoptive mother for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman McDaniel; parents, Herman and Callie Mullins; brother, Herman Mullins, Jr.; and sisters, Cora Amburgey and Geneva Mullins.

She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Mildred) McDaniel, Elsie Blaylock, Ruby (Tony) Nickles and Truman Dean McDaniel; grandchildren, Anthony McDaniel, Michael (Christen) McDaniel, Amber (Joseph) Hensley, Anthony (Channah) Nickles, Polly Ann (Kendall) Rogers and Kyra Blaylock, all of Spencer and Logan Kyler McDaniel of Dunlap; nine

great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Smith, Martha McFalls, Wanda Napier, Nettie Sue Beckner and Geraldine Curry; brothers, James Mullins, Lennis Ray Mullins and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Lonewood Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.