Franklin S. Roberson, age 81, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 25, 2017, at his home. He was a member of The Church of Christ. He was retired from TVA as a heavy equipment operator-IBEW.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Drucellia and Cole Roberson; brothers, Blake, J.B., Jack and Roy C. Gross Roberson, Lewis P. Roberson Sr.; and sister, Linda Case.

He is survived by his son, Butch Roberson; grandchildren, Ashley (Zac) Roberson and Casey Shaver; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Caitlin) Young, Tate and Tucker Shaver, Avery, Zander and Easton Roberson; brother, Tommy (Suzy) Roberson, all of Pikeville, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Sapp, the staff of Erlanger Bledsoe, Amedysis Home Health & Hospice and caregivers, Donna Mears, Amy McPherson, Denise Wilson and Valerie Mitchell.

Graveside services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Collier Cemetery with Bro. Albert Roberts officiating.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.