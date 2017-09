Ernstean Brock, age 88, of Oak Ridge, died Saturday, September 2, 2017.

She was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Virgie Brock; borthers, Clayton and Wiley Ray Brock; and sisters Christean Madden and Willa Dean Overturf.

She is survived by her son Bobby Joe (Betty Jo) Hensley; grandchildren, Jody Hensley and Brenda Joyce “B.J.” (Dennis) Armes; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Cody Armes all of Oak Ridge; sisters, Helen Smith, Hurricane, WV; Shirley Bush, Dayton, OH; Libby James, Dayton, OH; several neices and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.