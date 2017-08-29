Week of August 28

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

LITTLE A TRUCKING INC – a petroleum for hire company is seeking individual and team OTR drivers. Class A CDL, Hazmat and Tanker endorsement, must have current physical card, TWIC card or ability to obtain one, and 2 years minimum hazmat experience. Please contact Marleen at 606/679-6302 for more details. BS35-36

WANTED – Experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic. Wilcor Co. 423/658-9706. B34-35S35-36

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits! Weekly direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, 1 year experience, teams welcome. 855-348-3699. BS34-35

NOW HIRING – flat bed drivers. 2 years experience required, home every weekend, excellent pay, $50-$70k earnings, medical insurance, paid vacations, newer equipment, shop on site. Call 931/635-8888 or 931/635-2446 for additional information. BS33-36

DRIVERS – Great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, TX, regional & home daily positions, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B32-35S33-36

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS35

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS35

Miscellaneous

BILLY GOAT MOWER – 6.5HP, Briggs INTEKpro engine, 24” cut width, $650. 423/987-1232. BS35

TRUNDLE BED – with mattress, $200. Call 423/533-4022. B35S36

FOR SALE – hospital bed, like new, $250 OBO. 423/533-4022. B35S36

IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE – were diagnosed with ovarian cancer after use of talc products such as Baby Powder or Shower to Shower, you may be entitled to compensation. Contact Charles H. Johnson, 1-800-535-5727. B35S36

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS35

KITTENS – over 12 weeks old. 533-2742. BS35

MENNONITE DIRECT! Save every time, no dealer lot fees. Barns, cabins, chalets, cottages, garages, garden sheds, hunting cabins, tiny homes, CARports, RVports, metal sheds. Call 423/333-6768 for a quick quote or online www.tn-factory-direct.com. B34-37S35-38

LOST WITHOUT MY – mini red dachshund, ‘Stryder’. He is very loved and missed, heartbroken without him. Has health issues, needs to be home with his mama. Reward $500 for return. Cash $ for information leading to return. Please call 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. “Just want my baby back.” B32-36S33-37

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS35

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS35

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS35

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS35

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS35

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS35

Professional

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – we do it all, roof to basement. 50% off pressure washing through September. All work guaranteed. 423/881-4641. BS35

LEE HEATING & COOLING – $49 cooling tune-up, free service call with repairs. Licensed, 18 years experience. Free estimates. 24-hour service. 865/621-9633, Pikeville, TN. BS35-37

HOTRODS ARC WELDING SHOP – fabrication and repair. 533-2742. BS35

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. B33-36S34-37

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

Real Estate

5 ACRES – no credit needed. 4,000+ sf log cabin, river and orchard. Payment needed around $1,200 after down payment. Can be commercial or residential. 949-9496. B35S36

TRAILER LOTS FOR LEASE – across street from new textile plant. Rent $250/month. Mike, 423/314-3597. BS34-35

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $12,500 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423/899-0055. B34-36S35-37

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

LAND FOR SALE – 5.43 ACRES! 20 Acre lake + Hiking trails! Brier Branch gated community, Sequatchie County. $45,500 OBO (30% discount) CONTACT: Jonathan at 423-488-5532 or jvickery3@epbfi.com. TP-BTS35

SMITH LAKE REAL ESTATE Auction-Bremen AL, County Road 151-Four waterfront parcels offered including two houses, boathouse, storage on Turtle Cove-September 14, 1:00 pm. Maps, details gtauctions.com, 205.326.0833, Granger, Thagard &Associates, Inc, Jack F Granger,#873. TP-BTS35

Sales

YARD SALES – August 31, September 1, 2, 14, 15, 16, 28, 29, 30. Yard decorations, household items, girls, boys, women’s and men’s clothing, lots of Christmas decorations. Higglentown Road, Pikeville, first road on right past BCRC or Colonial Manor. B35S36

MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – September 7-9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rain or shine. 1275 Jacks Branch Road. Antiques, furniture, adult clothing, household, tools, antique tools, dishes and much more. B35S36

COMMERCIAL & CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION Sat. Sept. 16th, 10:00 am. Andrew Johnson Hwy At intersection of 139 in Strawberry Plains TN, 37871 1 Owner – Van Trailers – Trucks – Pick-ups – Box Truck – Ground Storage Trailers and lots more! 10% BP, TAL 733. Ph: (865) 933-7020, www.EdStallings.com. TP-BTS35

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 2002 Buick Regal, one prior owner, looks and runs like new, $2,800, or will trade for full size short-bed truck. 40-gallon hot water heater, $50. Nickel-plated toolbox for S10, $150. Riding mowers, push mowers and parts. 423/881-4641. BS35

Mobile Homes

