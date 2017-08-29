Rachel Gilbert, 89, of Pikeville, died Thursday, August 24, 2017.

She was a member of Mt. Della Church of Christ. She retired from Bledsoe Regional Correctional Facility.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Eugene Gilbert; parents, Kenneth and Cora Fisher; brother, Buddy Fisher; and sister, Edith Underwood.

She is survived by her children, Isaac Gilbert, Jr. of Crossville, David (Sheila) Gilbert of McMinnville, and Ronald D. (Carolyn) Gilbert of Cookeville; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Blackburn of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Walling Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.