Marion Quinn DeGenaro, 78, of Laurens, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at National Healthcare in Laurens.

Born in Larimer, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Johns Quinn. Mrs. DeGenaro was a U.S. Navy veteran and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her children Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. and wife Jeanine of Seabring, Florida, Marian Falkenburg and husband Kevin of Laurens, South Carolina and Robert DeGenaro and wife Sherry of Pikeville; grandchildren, Joseph DeGenaro, David DeGenaro, Sara McClure, Rachel Zahn, Rebecca Carey, Frances Falkenburg, Paul Falkenburg, Thomas DeGenaro, and Lara DeGenaro; great-grandchildren, Jonah McClure, Asher McClure, Cassidy Seals, Claira Beth Wiley, Chatham Falkenburg and Lawson Falkenburg.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a step-mother, Sally Quinn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Laurens. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

