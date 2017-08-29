John Edward Jones, 73 of Soddy Daisy, died Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

He was a member of New Martin Church of God. John worked at Sells Building Supply for 13 years then started driving a truck hauling textiles. His CB name was Sundance Kid. He also loved to fish, draw and milk cows.

Preceding John in death were his parents, John Edward Jones, Sr. and Lorrine Gallion Kinney, step-dad Emma Kinney; brother, Buddy Jones; sister, Mary Jones.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Jones; daughters, Elaine (Steve) Bishop, Jenillie (Jason) Garner; grandchildren, Chris Bishop, Steven (Jessica) Bishop, Terri Wyatt, Nikki (Jeremy) Sanchez, Deborah Bishop and Anthony Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Chaylen Bishop, Jarren Wyatt, Jackie Wyatt, Jacob Adams, Annabelle Bishop and Madison Goins; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 24 with Bro. Andy Smith and Chaplain of Hospice of Chattanooga officiating. Burial followed in Beach Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.