Jean J. (McHugh) Horgan, 89, of Pikeville passed on peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loving family after a brief illness on Friday, August 18, 2017.

Born in Arlington, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Rachel and Peter J. McHugh. She graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1946 and earned a BS in Music Education from Lowell Teacher’s College in 1951. In her early years, she taught music at Harvard and Carlisle Public Schools. She married Daniel F. Horgan (d.1985) in 1953.

Jean was an accomplished pianist and a music educator, as well as a homemaker. She served as a swim and water safety instructor for the YMCA for many years. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Church in Chelmsford.

In 2000, Jean moved to Pikeville. At the age of 82, she began a running career that inspired many. She ran 5K, 10K, and half-marathon races and broke Tennessee state records in 2013 and 2015. She enthusiastically supported all local and regional races, helping to raise funds for the causes they represented.

Jean lived a life dedicated to devotion to God. She volunteered at STARS, and generously supported many individuals and charities in Chelmsford and in Pikeville.

Jean was predeceased by her son, Daniel F. Horgan Jr. in 1983.

She is survived by her daughters, Anne Louise Horgan of Pikeville, Maureen Horgan of Eatonville Georgia, Carol Horgan and her husband Peter Freestone of Christchurch New Zealand, Co Horgan and her husband Stuart Dogger of Payson Arizona, Jean Gatewood of California, and Kelley and her husband George Hails of Tarpon Springs, Florida; and by her grandchildren Bryson and his wife Alyssia Harper, Cayce Harper, Dylan Harper, Danny Freestone, Matt Hails, and Kelsey Hails.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 1, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Pikeville Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in her name to the charity of one’s choice.

In Jean’s words, “Wishing you love and joy.”