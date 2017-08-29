Emily Pruitt, 74 of Pikeville, died Sunday, August 27, 2017. She was of the Church of God faith, loved her family, pets, gardening, and spending time in the boat on the lake.

Preceding Emily in death were her husband, Henry Pruitt; parents, Claude Haven Kelly and Rohamy Alabama Meadow Kelly; brothers, Orlon Keith Shrewsbury, James Edward Kelly; sisters, Freda Mae Stafford and Christine Kelly; grandson, Jasper Sherrill.

Survivors include her sons, Verlon Shrewsbury of Crossville, James Shrewsbury of Jamestown; daughters, Barbara (Donald) McMillen, Peggy Sherrill, Deborah (Junior) Ferguson, all of Pikeville; sister, Fayetta Kelly, Florida; 17 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30. Burial followed in Pikeville Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.