Clifford Ray “Jug” Lewis, 68, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

He was a member of Lonewood Baptist Church. Jug worked as an automotive machine operator and as a truck driver. In his past time, he loved to fish, travel, and listen to Bob Seger.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles William and Margaret Darlena Simmons Lewis; nephew, Kevin Henry; niece, Lisa Lewis Sullivan.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Virginia Fay Smith Lewis; son, Allan Lewis, Pikeville; granddaughter, Layla Lewis; sister, Margaret (Tom) Henry, Palmer; brothers, Randall (Reta) Lewis, Pikeville, and Charles Douglas (Brenda) Lewis, Chattanooga; nephews, Billy Lewis and Gary (Donna) Henry; great-niece, Laura Sullivan; great-nephews, Tristen, Kevin, and Cameran Lewis; great-great-nephew, Brayden Sullivan.

A Celebration of Life was held in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, with Bro. Cecil Vanwinkle, Bro. Jeff Simmons, and Bro. Danny Lee officiating. Burial followed in Lonewood Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.