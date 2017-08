Early in the game, Luke Pendergrass finds the endzone for a touchdown. Bledsoe leads 6-0. The Warriors were unable to hold the lead going into halftime and finished the second quarter with a score of 24-12, thanks to a second touchdown scored by Pendergrass. At the end of the third quarter the score stood at 30-12. The Warriors held South Pittsburg off in the fourth and scored a few points of their own. The final score was 30-20.