Week of August 22

Employment

WANTED – Experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic. Wilcor Co. 423/658-9706. B34-35S35-36

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay & benefits! Weekly direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, 1 year experience, teams welcome. 855-348-3699. BS34-35

LIVE-IN CARETAKER OPPORTUNITY – Furished apartment w/utilities, in exchange for upkeep work on small farm setting. Can be single person or couple, no children, smoking, drugs or drunks. Must be trustworthy. Location is in rural community in need of Labor for Pay help, therefore additional monies may be available for positive minded caretaker. If interested, send your letter of introduction and application, in your own words to: P.O. Box 916, Pikeville, TN 37367. BS34

NOW HIRING – flat bed drivers. 2 years experience required, home every weekend, excellent pay, $50-$70k earnings, medical insurance, paid vacations, newer equipment, shop on site. Call 931/635-8888 or 931/635-2446 for additional information. BS33-36

DRIVERS – Great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, TX, regional & home daily positions, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B32-35S33-36

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS34

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS34

Miscellaneous

MENNONITE DIRECT! Save every time, no dealer lot fees. Barns, cabins, chalets, cottages, garages, garden sheds, hunting cabins, tiny homes, CARports, RVports, metal sheds. Call 423/333-6768 for a quick quote or online www.tn-factory-direct.com. B34-37S35-38

HORSES FOR SALE – 1 mare, 1 gelding, and tack with both. 881-3979. B34

SEASONED OAK WOOD – $35/rick. Buy 10, get 1 free. 881-4017. BS34

LOST WITHOUT MY – mini red dachshund, ‘Stryder’. He is very loved and missed, heartbroken without him. Has health issues, needs to be home with his mama. Reward $500 for return. Cash $ for information leading to return. Please call 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. “Just want my baby back.” B32-36S33-37

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Professional

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. B33-36S34-37

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

HELP A NEW CHRISTIAN COMPANY – get off the ground. For all your carpentry and roofing needs call American Built, 423/435-8328. BS33-34

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS31-34

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

Real Estate

83.68 ACRES – in Pikeville, TN, just off Thurman Road, $209,000. Call Steve, 615/569-5494. BS31-34

TRAILER LOTS FOR LEASE – across street from new textile plant. Rent $250/month. Mike, 423/314-3597. BS34-35

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $12,500 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423/899-0055. B34-36S35-37

LAND FOR SALE – 5.43 ACRES! 20 Acre lake + Hiking trails! Brier Branch gated community, Sequatchie County. $45,500 OBO (30 % discount) CONTACT: Jonathan at 423-488-5532 or jvickery3@epbfi.com. TP-BTS34

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

7 ACRES WITH LAKE ACCESS and New 1224SF Barndominium Shell only $69,900 Grand Opening Aug 26th Convenient to Nashville! Excellent Financing, Call: (888)-278-6339 Ext 38. TP-BTS34

GOT LAND? OUR HUNTERS will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS34

Sales

2 – PUBLIC AUCTIONS HEAVY EQUIPMENT & GOVERNMENT SURPLUS. August 30th and 31st 700+ Lots of Excavators, Backhoes, Trucks, Trailers, Atv’s & more. WWW.SOLDONCOMPASS.COM, 800-729-6466 Firm#5678. TP-BTS34

Vehicles

Mobile Homes

