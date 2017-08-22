J.C. Nix, Jr.

J. C. “Jerry” Nix, Jr., age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2017 peacefully at his home. He was born to the union of J.C. Nix, Sr. and Minnie L. Thompson both of whom preceded him in death along with his brothers Lindsay Nix and Dennis Sharper.

J. C. became an ordained Deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Pikeville on August 28, 2004 where he served faithfully.

His hobbies included antique cars, recording music, stained glass painting, and traveling, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his babies Nakayla and Elijah.

He retired in May of 2010 from Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge Tennessee after 39 years of service.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of twenty-nine years, Dorothy Nix; brothers, David and Henry Nix of Knoxville; brothers-in-law, James Brown, Pikeville and James Starkey, Chattanooga; sisters-in-law, Martha Clark, Oak Ridge, Norma Brock, Pikeville, Kay Brock, California, and Jeresa Brock, California; a special and loving niece/daughter, Alexandra Clark of Oak Ridge; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews; a best friend Lee Dixon of Oak Ridge; God sons and God daughters.

A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm CDT Sunday, August 20 with Elder J. R. Bridgeman officiating. Burial will follow in Henson Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12-2 pm CDT Sunday, August 20.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.