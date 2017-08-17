BCMS Warriors take on Grundy County
On Thursday, August 17 the Bledsoe County Middle School Warriors battled on the gridiron with the Grundy County Jackets.
Cadillac Siever scores first touchdown of game with 7:47 left in the first quarter, 2 point conversion failed.
Chance Boynton scores on a 60-yard run on the Warriors’ second possession. 5:29 left in the first. Score 12-6.
Bledsoe fumbles, recovered by Grundy. Score 12-12 with 4:15 left in first quarter. Grundy later fumbles and is recovered by Bledsoe.
Quarterback Harmon Keith passes for an 8 yard touchdown to Jesse Yeargan. Siever makes good on the 2 point conversion. Bledsoe up 20-12, 2:22 left in first.
Keith runs a 30-yard touchdown down the right side to move Bledsoe ahead 26-18. 3:52 left in the second.
With 1:12 left in the first half, the Warriors recover a Grundy fumble giving Boynton a chance to score again. Siever completes on the 2 point conversion bringing the score to 34-18 in favor of Bledsoe.
Half-time.
Grundy scores on a kick return to start the second half. Bledsoe quickly follows up with a touchdown of its on by Siever. Luke Pendergrass completes the 2 point conversion. Score 42-26.
Eli Williams makes an interception and returns the ball to the 23 yard line. 5:14 left in the third. Boynton follows up with a 22-yard carry for another Bledsoe touchdown. Pendergrass is good on the 2 point conversion. Score 50-26.
Brady Reece makes an interception but Bledsoe is unable to capitalize on the possession.
End of third quarter Bledsoe leads 50-32.
The fourth quarter was fast paced. Grundy was able to score once more making the final score 50-40.
The Warriors travel next week to South Pittsburg.