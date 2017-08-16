New BCHS band director hired By Editor | August 16, 2017 | 0 Allyson Underwood, a local graduate of Bryan College, will take over as the band director for Bledsoe County Schools on August 28, according to Director of Schools Jennifer Terry. For more, see the August 17 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BCMS Warriors take on Grundy County August 17, 2017 | No Comments » Family vacation ends in tragedy August 14, 2017 | No Comments » Three arrested in drug sting August 10, 2017 | No Comments » Erlanger moving forward with ER facility August 9, 2017 | No Comments »