Linda Sue Johnson, 67, of Pikeville, died Sunday, August 13, 2017.

She was a member of West End Church of God where she worked hard at anything that needed to be done for the church. Linda loved gardening, helping people, fishing, and cooking. She was a “Gold Star Sister.” Linda worked as a Home Health Care nurse for 25 years.

Preceding Linda in death were her parents, Harold and Nan Yearwood Oakes; brothers, Kenneth, Arnold, Charles and David Oakes; sisters, Betty Jean Oakes and Pearline Angel.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Jamie Johnson; son, Jeremiah Johnson; daughter, Kimberly (Trent) Robbins; daughter-in-law, Melanie Johnson; brother, Monroe (Rachel) Oakes; four grandchildren, Jarrett and Melea Johnson, Charles and Kyle Robbins; special friends, Janice Parker, Clara Oakes, Betty Dean, Joan Burchfield, and Alva Holland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17 with Bro. Danny Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Pikeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.