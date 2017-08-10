Three arrested in drug sting

Around 100 grams of methamphetamine were found at a scrap metal recycling facility in Pikeville on Wednesday evening by the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the discovery including co-owner Brian Gross, Charles Wyatt and Holly Moore.

Sheriff Jimmy Morris said his department had been investigating the site for a while and had made a couple of drug buys during the sting operation. A search warrant was obtained for the business. The Sheriff noted, there was no evidence of the drug being manufactured there. His department plans to seize the property and contents. More details to follow in The Bledsonian-Banner’s August 17 edition.