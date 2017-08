A tractor trailer crashed on U.S. 127 North before the Cumberland County line early Saturday morning, August 5.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Hodge of the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department.

Drivers were turned around at the scene of the accident, which tore down power lines and guard rails.

More in the August 10 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.