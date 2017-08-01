Week of July 31

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay and benefits, great miles, late model equipment. 1 year experience, teams welcome. 855/348-3699. BS31-32

SUBWAY OF PIKEVILLE – is now hiring. Apply at store. BS30-32

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS31

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. B27-28S28-29

Miscellaneous

KITTENS – sweet, 12 weeks old, 533-2742. BS31

FREE – male pit bull, also small male mutt. Both friendly, real gentle. 423/533-2038. B31S32

FOR SALE – Maytag washer, $100, 90-day warranty. Riding mowers, push mowers, guarantee on all mowers and labor. 423/881-4641. B31S32

LOST – mini red dachshund, reward $400. For more info leading to rescue, 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. B31S32

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS31

FOR SALE – 55-gallon barrels. 881-3231. BS31

TWENTY – Lesney’s matchbox, diecast, no box, 1956-1969, $260; 1940 tackle box, 100 lures, $400; 20 Avon bottles, no box, $60. Call James 614/805-3639. BS31

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS31

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS31

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS31

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00. Includes name change and property settlement agreement. SAVE hundreds. Fast and easy. 1-888-733-7165, call us Toll Free 24/7. TP-BTS31

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS31

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS31

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS31

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS31

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS31

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

Professional

TN HANDYMAN AND LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. 50% off pressure washing through August. 423/881-4641. B31S32

LEE HEATING & COOLING – $49 cooling tune-up, free service call with paid repairs. Licensed, 18 years experience. Free estimates. 24-hour service. 865/621-9633. Pikeville, TN. BS31

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS31-34

FOR COVERED DECKS, LEAN-TOS, SHEDS – or tool closets, call Jack Pell. Christian owned and operated. Free estimates, satisfaction guaranteed. 423/447-2158. B30-31S31-32

FIX ALL CARPENTRY AND ROOFING – American built. Call Jack Pell, 423/447-2158. B30-31S31-32

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS28-31

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

HOTRODS ARC WELDING SHOP – fabrication and repair, 533-2742. BS31

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 3 bed, 2 bath mobile home, brand new energy efficient central heat and air unit, well water, large private yard, front porch, new porcelain tile in kitchen, utility and both bathrooms, One mile from Pikeville. $600/month, $600/deposit. 423/718-0634. BS31

83.68 ACRES – in Pikeville, TN, just off Thurman Road, $209,000. Call Steve, 615/569-5494. BS31-34

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

HOUSE FOR RENT – $425/month, $400 deposit, C/H/A, 2BR, 1BA. 423/702-0766. BS30-31

Vehicles

2004 FORD F-350 DIESEL DUALLY – steel bed, gooseball, EGR delete, headstuds, 280,000 miles, mechanic says it’ll go a million. $17,500. 423/448-1031, call/text. BS31

Sales

SEVERAL FAMILY GARAGE SALE – Saturday, August 5, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sunset Jammers building off SR30 on Wheeler Mountain. Girls clothes, size 2-6; toys; household items; tools and lots more. Rain date August 12. BS31