Ronald Kultau

Ronald Michael Kultau, 88, of Crossville passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Wyndridge Health and Rehab Center in Crossville.

Born October 1, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the Russell and Beatrice Kultau, he worked as a farmer and was of the Lutheran faith. He also proudly served his country in both the Coast Guard and the Navy. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Libby Tabor Kultau; parents; and sister, Jane Staub.

He is survived by sons, Scott Kultau of Harrison, Jim Kultau of Mississippi and Cary Kultau of Florida; daughter, Stephanie Gentile of Arizona and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held July 29 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Kultau officiating. Burial was in Green Acres Memory Gardens with military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Bilbrey Funeral Home of Crossville was in charge of arrangements.