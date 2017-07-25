Shina Manus, age 54, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017. She attended Glenn’s Chapel Full Gospel Church and also United Community Church of Spencer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Manus; mother, Velma Louise Bowman; grandparents, John William and Delphia Savage and George Washington and Hettie Bowman; uncle, S.T. Savage; nephew, Jason Bowman; niece, Amy Bowman and great-nephew, Weston Humble.

She is survived by her stepson, Jeremiah Manus of Spencer; stepdaughter, Diana Manus of Spencer ; two grandsons and one granddaughter of Spencer; sisters, Evalene Humble and Betty Songer of Pikeville; brothers, Beacher Bowman, Gary Bowman, Glenn Bowman and Sidney Bowman of Pikeville; Tom Bowman of Dunlap; special friend, Pat Benski and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Glenn’s Chapel Full Gospel Church with Rev. Charles Weavers officiating. Burial was in Spencer Town Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.